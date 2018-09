× Rick Kogan shares Chicago 1968: The Whole World Is Watching

WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan discusses the print collaboration Chicago 1968: The Whole World Is Watching with editors J.C. Gabel and Nile Southern. They talk about the book that features the work of Terry Southern and Michael Gabel and how the work came together.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3544806/jc-gabel-and-nile-southern-9-9-18_2018-09-10-150306.64kmono.mp3