× Randall Vinyard on suicide prevention: Communication is key

Did you know that September is #SuicidePrevention Awareness Month? Randall Vinyard from the Jake Vinyard Foundation joined Bill and Wendy show to discuss suicide prevention. Randall’s son, Jake, took his own life a few years ago. This inspired Randall to start the Jake Vinyard Foundation to be a vocal advocate for those who suffer from depression, PTSD, and anxiety. They talk about the warning signs for those with suicidal thoughts, what you can do as a family or a friend to help, and how our society can work together to help prevent suicide. His goal is to get more people to speak up and out about this serious health issue.

To learn more about the Jake Vinyard Foundation, visit www.jakevinyardfoundation.com.

To join the Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday, September 22, visit www.afsp.chicagowalk.org

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.