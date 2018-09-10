× No Coast Cinema Ep. 49: Burt Reynolds, The Death of the “Popular Film” Oscar, Predator Retrospective

Today on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor spend a moment discussing the life and legacy of legendary actor and sex icon Burt Reynolds.

Later, they celebrate the Academy’s decision to remove the ‘Most Popular Film’ category from next year’s Academy Awards and conjure some ideas for other, similarly wrong-headed Oscar categories.

Finally, the boys dig into the Predator cinematic universe beginning with a discussion of upcoming film The Predator’s decision to employ an actor who is also a registered sex offender. They also consider what makes the original Predator such a special film, as well as address where the later films went right (and wrong).