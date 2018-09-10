Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Movies Rumors, News & September Previews

Posted 11:48 AM, September 10, 2018
Cinema (Photo by Krists Luhaers of Unsplash)

Managing Editor at Movies.com and Contributing Editor at Fandango.com: Erik Davis speaks about the latest movie news and September movie previews.  News discussed in this episode is: Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth leaving Star Trek?, Can Star Trek survive without Captain Kirk?, James Bond, Big Trouble in Little China reboot and more.

