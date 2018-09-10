× MAVA: Steve Cochran wants to Make America Vote Again

Your vote matters. Use the information below to be informed and choose people who truly are more interested in helping America instead of himself. Be informed, voting is a right, night a privilege. Please encourage your friends and family to vote as well. We’ve put together a comprehensive list for you to have all the information you need to make an informed decision and cast your vote! Let’s make a difference. It’s time.

_____________________________________________________

Best resources for research on who to vote for…

Resources to research candidates in Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, and Michigan

How to contact and praise or complain to your current reps… Call Your Rep — Congressional Representative Contact Information