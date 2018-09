× Karen Conti | Full Show 9/9/18

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen starts off the show discussing gender discrimination and the Serena Williams incident with lawyer and author, Andrea Kramer. Then, retired CPD Chief of Detectives Eugene Roy joins Karen in studio to talk about the consent decree.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti onĀ Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.