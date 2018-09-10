× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 173: Bears-Packers Postgame Show

A tale of two halves. The Bears blew a 17-point halftime lead to the rival Green Bay Packers when they opened the season on Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts on the positives and negatives from the disappointing loss that included a monster debut from Khalil Mack and another heart-breaking, game-winning touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb. The guys listen and react to postgame comments from Mack and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and look ahead next week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Make sure to call the Hoge & Jahns voicemail line (312-222-5050) to air your grievances.

