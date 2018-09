A group of golfers in Lake Bluff is raising money to save their local course. After 50 years, the park district wants to close the course, citing lack of funds. They’ve given the community golf association until the end of October to raise the necessary money. For more information, visit https://friendsoflbparks.org/.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story:

