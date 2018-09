× “Elton Jim” expects elaborate funerals to become a new trend and he “nails” Emily’s Armanetti’s mysterious “appointment”

In this 121st episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano wonders if the funerals of John McCain and Aretha Franklin will start a new trend of elaborate send-offs. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, attempts to conceal her reason for being late to the podcast…but Jim “nails” her mystery “appointment.”