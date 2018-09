× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.10.18: Suicide Prevention Awareness

Today’s guests include Randy Vinyard from the Jake Vinyard Foundation and Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn. Bill and Wendy talk about the Bears vs. Packers season opener game, suicide prevention, block parties, the Jason Van Dyke trial, and more.

