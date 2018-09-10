× B2B – Ep. 51 All About Alsace

What do you get when you mix traditionally French varietals (plus a little riesling and gewurztraminer) with German winemaking knowhow? Alsace! The Barrel to Bottle team takes a closer look at one of the world’s most iconic wine regions dedicated almost entirely to white wine production. Alsace is legendary for its benchmark examples of some of the world’s most popular white wine varietals, unmatched in balance and concentration.

