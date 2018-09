× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Singing sensation Theresa Eaman and Chicago 1968: The Whole World Is Watching

Tonight on the show, Rick is joined by his producer Ben Anderson and singing sensation Theresa Eaman to discuss Theresa’s incredible and unique adventure in the musical world. Later, Rick discusses the print collaboration Chicago 1968: The Whole World Is Watching with editors J.C. Gabel and Nile Southern.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3544802/after-hours-with-rick-kogan-episode-229_2018-09-10-145902.64kmono.mp3