× Will we see Rahm Emmanuel back in politics in the near future?

Rick Pearson talks with Author and strategist Michael Golden about President Trump and various details included in Bob Woodward’s book, Fear: Trump in the White House, that documents his experience inside the White House. Rick and Michael also discuss Rahm Emmanuel’s decision to not seek a 3rd term as Mayor of Chicago, while sharing their expectations to see Rahm working in politics again in the future.