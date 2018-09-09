× WGN Radio Theatre #316: Escape, The Great Gildersleeve & Crime and Peter Chambers

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on September 8, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Escape: The Invader” Starring: Howard Mcnear; (03-29-53). Next we have: “The Great Gildersleeve: Birdie Quits” Starring: Hal Peary; (11-09-41). For our final episode of the night we have: “Crime & Peter Chambers: Charles Avon, Druggist” Starring: Dane Clark; (04-13-54).

