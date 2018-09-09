× This is History: 17 Years After 9/11, The Passing of Actor Burt Reynolds, Radio Pioneer Art Hellyer and TV’s Bill Daily, Walter Payton Scores NFL Record

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan reflect on the impact of 9/11 and how it changed America on the 17th Anniversary, sharing the audio from various news outlets on that fateful morning. Dave also looks back on the lives of actor Burt Reynolds, Chicago radio Pioneer Art Hellyer, and TV’s Bill Daily (‘I Dream of Jeannie’, ‘The Bob Newhart Show’) all who passed away this past week. Plus, ‘Texaco Star Theater’ debuts, Richard Nixon appears on ‘Laugh-In’ and Water Payton scores an NFL record.