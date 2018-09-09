× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 8/19/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks with Author and strategist Michael Golden about President Trump and various details included in Bob Woodward’s book, Fear: Trump in the White House, that documents his experience inside the White House. Rick and Michael also discuss Rahm Emmanuel’s decision to not seek a 3rd term as Mayor of Chicago.

Next, Rick speaks with Illinois Senate Republican leader Bill Brady of Bloomington about Republican politics and campaigns state-wide. Bill also touches on Bruce Rauner’s attempts to tarnish Mike Madigan, the importance of control of the map, and more.

Then, Rick is joined by Tribune reporter Bill Ruthhart to discuss local politics including the shift of focus from governor’s race to the race for mayor; who are the primary mayoral candidates that are “in”; and some of the leading factors that will influence who wins.