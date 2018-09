× Taking Riders Back to the ‘Golden Age of Railroading’ on The Joliet Rocket

Kelly Lynch, from the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, talks to Dave about taking riders back to the “Golden Age of Railroading” on a trip from Joliet to Chicago on the “Joliet Rocket” on 9/16-9/16. The train is pulled by their volunteer restored Nickel Plate ‘Berkshire’ locomotive number 765 as well as passenger cars from the 1940’s and 50’s. For tickets visit fortwaynerailroad.org.