× Steve Dale’s Pet World 9/9/2018

Steve Dale speaks with veterinary parasitologist and distinguished professor at the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Michael Dryden, about the expansion of ticks and the epidemic that is currently growing. Steve also discusses the importance of your cat’s diet and the direct effect it can have on your pet’s life span with Dr. Kurt Venator, chief medical officer at Purina.

