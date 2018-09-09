Live blog: Bears at Packers

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears at the Green Bay Packers.
Quick first down for Bears’ offense
Bears force a GB punt
Mack drives Bulaga into Rodgers’ lap on his first snap.
It did not go well…: https://www.pro-football-reference.com/boxscores/200909130gnb.htm
Coincidentally, Cutler debuted on a Sunday night in Green Bay.
Haven’t been this excited for an opener since the Bears trade for Jay Cutler.
Packers to receive the opening kick… Mack on his onto the field!
Bears vs Packers to open the season… What could be better?!
For those of you who didn’t see the pregame show, the Bears got no respect from NBC’s group of analysts…