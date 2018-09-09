Live blog: Bears at Packers

Posted 6:50 PM, September 9, 2018, by

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears at the Green Bay Packers.

Joe Romano September 9, 20187:33 PM

For those of you who didn’t see the pregame show, the Bears got no respect from NBC’s group of analysts…

Joe Romano September 9, 20187:33 PM

Joe Romano September 9, 20187:32 PM

Quick first down for Bears’ offense

Joe Romano September 9, 20187:28 PM

Bears force a GB punt

Joe Romano September 9, 20187:27 PM

Mack drives Bulaga into Rodgers’ lap on his first snap.

Joe Romano September 9, 20187:26 PM

It did not go well…: https://www.pro-football-reference.com/boxscores/200909130gnb.htm

Joe Romano September 9, 20187:25 PM

Coincidentally, Cutler debuted on a Sunday night in Green Bay.

Joe Romano September 9, 20187:24 PM

Haven’t been this excited for an opener since the Bears trade for Jay Cutler.

Joe Romano September 9, 20187:23 PM

Packers to receive the opening kick… Mack on his onto the field!

Joe Romano September 9, 20187:17 PM

Bears vs Packers to open the season… What could be better?!

