× Chicago Bears Vice President, Patrick McCaskey: The Legend of George Halas, ‘Sports & Faith’

As NFL football in Chicago kicks off this weekend when the Bears take on the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday night, Patrick McCaskey, Vice President of The Chicago Bears, shares stories with Dave Plier about his grandfather George Halas and highlights from his best selling books on the connection between sports and faith. ‘A Conversation with Chicago Bears VP Patrick McCaskey’ takes place on Sunday October 7th at 4pm at Saint Juliana Parish in Chicago. This is a FREE event. For more info, visit stjuliana.org