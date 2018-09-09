× Brian Noonan 9.9.18 | Bears Talk with Adam Hoge, Interviews w/ the Gary Sinise and Burt Reynolds, and Oktoberfest beer with Crystal Lake Brewing

Brian Noonan steps in for Dean Richards this Sunday morning with a show packed with sports, theater, food and more.

Brian shares his interview with the cast of “Tootsie”, the musical based on the classic Dustin Hoffman film, which opens this Tuesday at the specatcular Cadillac Palace Theater.

Hear Dean’s interview with Chicago native Gary Sinise as they talk about his many events and projects designed to help out servicemen and women both past and present and tell their remarkable stories.

Brian also pays tribute to the late Burt Reynolds with a look back at his storied career, and hear and interview with Burt and Dean from 2011 that illuminates the bright personality of the seminal 70s leading man.

Plus, find out the secrets of a great Oktoberfest style beer with Crystal Lake Brewing brewmaster Ryan Clooney. He shares the amazing technique behind a true German-style Oktoberfest brew and talks about how he became a brewmaster himself.

All this and all your favorite Sunday features with Brian Noonan.