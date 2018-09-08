× Riot Fest Band or Contagious Disease? Bruno “The Fat Cats” Parents, The Political Round Table and ‘What’s That From?!’ | Full Show (Sept 7th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: We play Riot Fest Band or Contagious Disease with listeners for ticket’s to the favorite Chicago festival. Then, because everyone loves a good cat story we welcome on viral sensation, Bruno “The Fat Cat” and his parents: Lauren and Jason. And it’s Friday so that means we have our Political Round Table (Ken Jakubowski, Dave Lundy and Eric Elk). And finally, we play another exciting round of “What’s That From?!”….This week the crew takes on “Air Force One”.

