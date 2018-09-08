× OTL #621: The parallels between 1968 and 2018, Finding your roots, The return of Derek Erdman

Mike Stephen discusses the parallels between the sociopolitical climate of 1968 and 2018 with journalist Mick Dumke, learns about finding the roots of the Black Chicago experience with The Triibe’s editor in chief Tiffany Walden, and welcomes artist Derek Erdman back to Chicago to get the skinny on his new show. The local music this week brought to us by Brian Sangmeister.

