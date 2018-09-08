× On The Road W/ Dane Neal | Full Show 9/8/18

Today on this very short edition of On The Road with Dane Neal Dane started off the show by talking with Dan Marguerite from Backyard BBQ to talk to us about the Backyard BBQ store and all the great things you can invest in. At the Backyard BBQ Store you are not limited to only grills and grilling essentials but also BBQ classes and more, so definitely go check that out if you would like to become your very own grill master. Next Dane is joined in studio with Will Ulazik with the Little Heroes League to talk about their Fundraiser coming up this fall. The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, September 13th. If you would like to donate or buy a ticket to participate go to www.littleheroesleague.org. Later Dane is joined ‘on the road’ with Chef Stephanie Izard to talk to Dane about her event, the Fulton Market Fest, coming up all next weekend. It will feature not only great food but also some great music as well. Dane finished off the show talking with best selling author, Beth Peterson, to talk about her book The Tailgate Cookbook. The book not only focuses on the food that is going on the grill but also all the essential side dishes that make any tailgate/BBQ delicious!

