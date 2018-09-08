× Matt Bubala Full Show 9-8-2018

In this full show podcast, The Matt Bubala Show features a series of guests! At 1:30am, Gretchen Bonaduce joins the show to talk about her book Surviving Agent Orange and her upcoming appearance in Chicago. At 3am, Sheilla Dingus talks about the controversy surrounding NFL concussion settlements. During the 4am hour, we talk with Robert Bartholomew who debunks a theory that about microwave weapons in relation to Cuba’s sonic attack. Throughout the show, we chat with listeners about President Obama’s speech and thoughts on President Trump. The crew also plans Roger’s future trip to Disney world. Tune in!