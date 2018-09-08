× Ex-wife of “The Partridge Family” star visits Chicago, tells story in new book

Lights, camera, action! But, it wasn’t always pretty for Gretchen Bonaduce. Gretchen joins The Matt Bubala Show to share her experiences of her famous marriage to the former Partridge Family star, Danny Bonaduce through her book, Surviving Agent Orange. “I wanted to represent myself,” she says. “I felt like a lot of people didn’t like me for the things he said. I’m not going to let anyone not like me for the things that may or may not be true.”

Gretchen describes her marriage to Danny as “he was my best friend and my worst enemy, sometimes in the same sixty minutes.” She says Danny struggled with addiction problems and had a series of highs and lows. One day, she was watching Dr. Phil and had a realization. “The thing that made me go was that Dr. Phil said that children would rather be from a bad situation than be in one.” Gretchen and Danny have two children together. “When we were married, I was at my peak of being the best person I could be. I had no room to fall off the pedestal. I never wanted to disappoint him or anyone around him.”

Bonaduce would like to make Surviving Agent Orange into a movie. The book can be purchased online here. She will make an appearance in Chicago at Volumes Book Store on Tuesday, September 11th at 7pm for a book signing.