Don Cooper on what he told Michael Kopech: "The good news is, just about everybody comes back from this just as strong"

White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper visits with Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz on the heels of the bombshell announcement of Michael Kopech’s UCL tear and probable Tommy John surgery. He also discusses Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, and what a step forward for them would look like next year, finding a solution to the starting staff’s walk problem this season, balancing the roles of “coach” vs. “friend” with his guys, and more.