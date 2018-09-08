Don Cooper on what he told Michael Kopech: “The good news is, just about everybody comes back from this just as strong”

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: Michael Kopech #34 of the Chicago White Sox reacts at the end of the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper visits with Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz on the heels of the bombshell announcement of Michael Kopech’s UCL tear and probable Tommy John surgery.  He also discusses Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, and what a step forward for them would look like next year, finding a solution to the starting staff’s walk problem this season, balancing the roles of “coach” vs. “friend” with his guys, and more.