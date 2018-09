× Bruno “The Fat Cat” and his parents say: “Adopt Adult Cats”!

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: Because everyone loves a good cat story so, we welcome on parents of the viral sensation, Bruno “The Fat Cat”: Lauren and Jason.

