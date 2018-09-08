× Are microwaves really making people sick? Top medical sociologist shares his thoughts

Over the past two years, American medical sociologist Robert Bartholomew has joined The Matt Bubala Show to talk about the likelihood of a mysterious “sonic attack” in Cuba that caused embassy workers to fall ill. Bartholomew has said this is a form of mass hysteria, which Bartholomew originally described as a placebo effect. Last week, the New York Times released an updated saying that microwaves may be the culprit.

Bartholmew has four published articles relating to the topic and describes this as the “case that just won’t die.” During the last live interview, he criticized the Journal of the American Medical Association for their research. More than twenty people originally reported symptoms from the so-called attacks that included brain trauma and hearing loss. Bartholomew says the only plausible cause is mass psychogenic illness. Reports stated that white matter tracks were found in the brain, but all the evidence is “open to interpretation.” Bartholomew says there is no hard evidence that microwaves are the culprit, everything is just speculation. “The problem with microwave weapons is that you would need an antenna the size of a major airport and have to be very close to the person,” he says. The original attacks on embassy workers took place either at their homes or in a major hotel in Havana. “It’s just very implausible and just doesn’t make sense.”

For more information, Robert's research can be found here.