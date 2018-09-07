× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/7/18: Smashing Away Stress in River North, The Labor Day Slump,& August Jobs Report

Steve Bertrand knows that business can be stressful, but according to Andrea Hanis, there is a place in River North that can help smash that stress into oblivion. Adam Ochstein then reminded everyone that the week after Labor Day should be managed as a last “hurrah” for the business year, Oak Brook is looking at what’s next for the old McDonald’s location (and what it could mean for the current residents), and Mark Hamrick reviewed the positive August jobs report that showed 201,000 jobs added last month.