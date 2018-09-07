× Wikipedia, Enron and The Mindset List: What This Year’s Incoming Freshman Class Have Always Experienced and Have Never Experienced

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show Tom McBride and Ron Nief, creators of ‘The Mindset List,‘ which aims to help educators and parents understand the incoming college freshman class by sharing the things they’ve always known and things they’ve never encountered in their short time on Earth.

