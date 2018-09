× What’s happening with Riot Fest? Tribune’s Jessi Roti has the answers

Intrepid reporter Jessi Roti from the Chicago Tribune joins Mark Caro and Chris Jones on air to deliver the goods on Riot Fest’s disorganized lineup.

With the departure of acts like Blink 182 and additions of Weezer and Run The Jewels, Riot Fest’s lineup is in disarray. Plus, festival goers still don’t have a day to day schedule for the acts. Luckily, Jessi Roti was on the case to help ease the minds of music fans.