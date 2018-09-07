× WGN Radio Red Line series rally live at Cork & Kerry At The Park – Sept 21

Join WGN Radio’s White Sox rally to kick-off the Red Line series on Friday, September 21!

Celebrate with us starting at 6am at Cork & Kerry At The Park located at 3529 S. Princeton, sponsored by Goose Island Beer Company and Virtue Cider. Our baseball rally stars Steve Cochran, Justin Kaufmann, Bill Leff, Wendy Snyder, Steve Bertrand, John Williams plus appearances by other WGN Radio hosts,too.

Cork & Kerry At The Park is the place to go, before and after the game! This neighborhood tavern in Bridgeport serving traditional Irish meals and Chicago favorites is just a couple of blocks away from Guaranteed Rate Field.

With support from Goose Island Beer Company and Virtue Cider.



