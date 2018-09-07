× Was Rahm Emanuel Chicago’s “Arts Mayor”?

With the announcement of mayor Rahm Emanuel’s decision not to run for re-election, Chris Jones and Mark Caro reflect on his legacy and impact on Chicago’s arts community. Chris contends that Emanuel was the best mayor for the arts and made things better for performers, venues and patrons alike.

Veteran music journalist Jim DeRogatis disagrees. He proposes a different view of Emanuel’s patronage of the arts, one marked by big business influence and conflict of interest. Is Rahm truly Chicago’s “arts mayor”?