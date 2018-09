× VIDEO: Steve Cochran Show Taste Test: Dunking chicken tenders into soda

Alexa Greenfield, the Steve Cochran Show MVPP earlier in the week, was caught on camera dipping a chicken tender into her soda. Alexa challenged the Cochran Show to take the #AlexaGDipChallenge and here are the results.

If you want to take the #alexagdipchallenge record yourself trying the chicken finger soda and Alexa will then donate money for every post with the hashtag #alexagdipchallenge to a cyber bullying campaign.