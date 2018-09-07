Video: A family-owned restaurant with fairy tale success

Highland Park’s Once Upon A Bagel is a family-owned restaurant that attributes its success to quality food, reasonable prices, and loyal employees and customers. The community has supported the business for generations and customers remain loyal even after moving to other parts of the country.