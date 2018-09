× ‘There are a lot of great actors and great actreses but movie stars? There’s a difference and Burt was one of the last ones…” Remembering Burt Reynolds

Nick Digilio and listeners pay tribute to Burt Reynolds including thoughts from other stars and a look at his filmography.

