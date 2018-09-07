× The Opening Bell 9/7/18: Pre-Jobs Report Analysis

Hours before the monthly jobs report is released, Steve Grzanich learned from Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) that August has gained a reputation of missing it’s jobs growth target and the two sorted through the factors that could show a miss or a hit before the official numbers are released today (pnolte@kingsviewam.com). Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then updated listeners on the higher bag fees that are coming from JetBlue and United Airlines.