The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.07.18: Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, Burt Reynolds trivia, polygraphs, Bright Side of Life!

The John Williams Show continues the discussion surrounding the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing with one more awkward moment between he and California Senator Kamala Harris. Plus, John remembers Burt Reynolds by playing a game of Burt Reynolds trivia. And, he wants to know if you think it’s right or wrong that one or more Trump administration officials are working against him. John asks Chicago labor lawyer Ruth Major if the president is allowed to employ the lie detector test to find out who wrote the New York Times op-ed piece. Plus, he gives you a preview of this week’s Mincing Rascals episode. Finally, the John Williams Show celebrates the arrival of the weekend with some suggestions for ways you can spend the next 48 hours, and the Bright Side of Life segment.