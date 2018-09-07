× Taking risks in comedy with comedian/musician Tim Cavanagh

He’s back. Bill and Wendy are joined by musician, comedian, and friend of the show, Tim Cavanagh! They talk about Tim’s possible name change, the comedy of his life, his new children’s album, Burt Reynolds, and much more.

The “Southside Neighbors in Need” benefit is being held by members of District VI of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. The benefit will take place on Sunday, September 9th, from 1-5 PM at 115 Bourbon Street, located at 3359 W. 115th St., Merrionette Park, IL.

www.timcav.com

