Steve Cochran Full Show 09.07.18: Eat more meatballs.. have at it!

It’s Friday and Bartolini’s brought in a 10lb meatball sub so we are in a great mood! Steve Cochran chooses a new apple variety. Che Rhymefest Smith stopped by and laid down a beat. Steve Stone talks Sox, Dan Hampton talks Bears and Coach Fitz talks Cats.. sports-a-palooza. Lou Manfredini is impressed with Dave Eanet’s tire fixing skills. Have at it!