Labor Lawyer Ruth Major on laws governing polygraph tests in the workplace: “…but it excludes the federal government”
In this Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 photo, an old lie detector machine is displayed at SPYSCAPE in New York. Visitors to a new attraction opening in New York City can learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy they could be. SPYSCAPE opens Friday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Labor Lawyer Ruth Major joins John Williams to explain if the president has the right to employ lie detector tests on his officials to discover who wrote the anonymous New York Times op-ed. She also describes how a lie detector test can create inaccurate results.