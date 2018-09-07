× Film blogger Jeff Wells talks Burt Reynolds, Toronto Film Festival & Oscar hopefuls

Jeff Wells, author of film blog Hollywood Elsewhere, joins Chris Jones and Mark Caro on the phone from Toronto to look back at the long and interesting career of the late 70s heartthrob, Burt Reynolds. They discuss his sometimes dubious choice in roles, charm on late-night talk shows and well known off-screen romances.

Plus, Jeff talks some of the early contenders for Oscar noms and some of the news out of the Toronto Film Festival.