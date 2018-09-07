× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben on Burt Reynolds incredible acting career, Les Moonves potential $100M CBS payout, and what to watch this weekend

Bill and Wendy speak with managing editor of Decider.com, Alexander Zalben. They discuss Burt Reynolds influence in television, what’s in store for the future of Leslie Moonves & CBS, Jim Carrey’s new Showtime series “Kidding,” Netflix’s new film ‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser,’ and much more.

