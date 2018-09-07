× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.7.18: Forever Burt Reynolds

Bill and Wendy remember the life and influence of Burt Reynolds, who passed away yesterday at age 82. Then in honor of Burt, Bill and Wendy compile a list of the best mustaches of all time. Alexander Zalben from Decider.com joins the show. They discuss Burt Reynolds influence in television, what’s in store for the future of Leslie Moonves, and more. And, comedian/musician Tim Cavanagh performs.

