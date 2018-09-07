× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 9.7.18: Where’s the block party?

Block parties are a summer pastime in many Chicago neighborhoods. Bill and Wendy discuss their love/hate relationship with them. They also talk about President Trump’s reaction to the anonymous op-ed letter in the New York Times, Elon Musk smoking marijuana on camera, and more.

