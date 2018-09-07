Former President Barack Obama speaks to students at the University of Illinois where he accepted the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government on September 7, 2018 in Urbana, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Audio: President Barack Obama speaks at the University of Illinois
Former President Barack Obama speaks to students at the University of Illinois where he accepted the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government on September 7, 2018 in Urbana, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Former President Barack Obama returned to his home state of Illinois to accept the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government from the Institute of Government and Public Affairs at the University of Illinois. His speech to students marked some of his first extended comments on the Donald Trump administration and came ahead of a schedule of campaign appearances before the midterm elections.