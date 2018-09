× Airline Bag Fees HAD To Go Up…

Bag fees have been the focus lately in the airline industry, and Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) found out from the CEO of JetBlue that it had to happen. Brian told Steve Grzanich and that the change comes in the wake of one major factor, fuel costs. Brian and Steve recapped that conversation with the head of the airline and what other companies will do now that United Airlines has raised their bag fees.