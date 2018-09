× After The Bell: 201,000 Jobs Added in August (Beating Expectations)

The August Jobs Report was released today with The Opening Bell’s Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) reviewing the details behind the 201,000 jobs added last month, beating expectations by 5,000 jobs. The two sorted through a few other important numbers such as wage growth and unemployment.