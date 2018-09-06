× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/6/18: Social Media Back in DC, Retirement Fund Changes, & Consumer Fees

Two social media giants are back on Capitol Hill talking with politicians about the changes that are happening in the digital world and Roger Cheng updated Steve Bertrand on the latest including how it all would have been different if Google showed up to those hearings. Bill Geiger jumped in studio to look at the mandatory changes coming to retirement funds, Steve LeVine explained how companies investing in artificial intelligence now will see the double returns in a few years, and Tim Marvin is sorting through the every day bills that rack up the fees and how consumers might be able to minimize them.